Culberson’s Statement on Department of Justice Requiring Jurisdictions to Prove Compliance with U.S.C. § 1373

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– Congressman John Culberson (TX-07) released the following statement after theDepartment of Justice sent letters to nine jurisdictions requiring proof of compliance with 8 U.S.C. § 1373.

“I applaud Attorney General Sessions for moving rapidly and decisively to cut off federal law enforcement funding to sanctuary cities. Sanctuary cities have known since last summer that this day of reckoning was coming. One of my proudest accomplishments in Congress was using the power of the purse to quietly persuade the Obama Administration last July to notify every jurisdiction in America that sanctuary cities would no longer be eligible for federal law enforcement funding. “As soon as Attorney General Sessions was sworn in, I was very pleased to report that cutting off federal money to sanctuary cities was prepositioned for him to implement. The Attorney General’s actions today will make our communities safer and ensure that dangerous criminal illegal aliens will be deported immediately after they serve their sentence.”

On July 7, 2016 the Department of Justice released updated guidelines that disqualify sanctuary cities from receiving DOJ grant money if they are found to be in violation of 8 USC § 1373. On July 28, 2016, the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General publicly confirmed that ten of the nation’s largest grant recipients are not in compliance with federal immigration law and could stand to lose millions of dollars in federal law enforcement grants.