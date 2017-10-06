Culberson Requests Additional Funding for Texas Disaster Relief

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a letter sent to the House and Senate Appropriations Committees today, Representative John Culberson (TX-07) requested additional federal disaster relief funding for Texas to rebuild. Congressman Culberson joined 35 of his colleagues in requesting $18.7 billion in funding for Texas recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey.
“The Texas delegation is united in ensuring that Texas receives adequate federal funding to rebuild our statefollowing one of the worst natural disasters in America’s history.
“I’ve talked with my constituents and heard their heartbreaking stories. They desperately need more resources to rebuild, repair and return to normal as quickly as possible.
“The impacts of Hurricane Harvey will be felt for many years to come. This funding request is another step, in addition to the $15.25 billion already passed, in the long road to recovery. The Texas delegation remains committed to helping Texans and to ensure tragedies like these do not happen again.”
The request includes:
- $10 billion in US Army Corps funding to expand current flood control infrastructure
- $7 billion for CDBG-DR funds to further ensure our State has the money to help those in need
- $800 million to cover damages to our educational institutions
- $450 million to the Small Business Administration Loan Program for low interest loans for Texans trying to repair and rebuild their homes immediately
- $300 million to the Economic Development Administration
- $150 million to the Department of Transportation to help restore our damaged highways and transit systems
For full text of the letter, click here.