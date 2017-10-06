Culberson Requests Additional Funding for Texas Disaster Relief

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a letter sent to the House and Senate Appropriations Committees today, Representative John Culberson (TX-07) requested additional federal disaster relief funding for Texas to rebuild. Congressman Culberson joined 35 of his colleagues in requesting $18.7 billion in funding for Texas recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

“The Texas delegation is united in ensuring that Texas receives adequate federal funding to rebuild our statefollowing one of the worst natural disasters in America’s history.

“I’ve talked with my constituents and heard their heartbreaking stories. They desperately need more resources to rebuild, repair and return to normal as quickly as possible.

“The impacts of Hurricane Harvey will be felt for many years to come. This funding request is another step, in addition to the $15.25 billion already passed, in the long road to recovery. The Texas delegation remains committed to helping Texans and to ensure tragedies like these do not happen again.”