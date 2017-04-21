CULBERSON: “I applaud Att. Gen. Sessions for moving rapidly & decisively to cut off Federal Law Enforcement Funding to Sanctuary Cities.”

“Sanctuary Cities have known since last summer that this day of reckoning was coming.”

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. — “The Attorney General’s actions today will make our communities safer, and ensure that dangerous criminal illegal aliens will be deported immediately after they serve their sentence. I applaud Attorney General Sessions for moving rapidly, and decisively, to cut off Federal Law Enforcement Funding to Sanctuary Cities,” said Cong. John Culberson earlier this

afternoon, following an announcement by the Trump Administration that it is moving beyond rhetoric in its effort to crack down on Sanctuary Cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

“As the Chairman of the Commerce, Justice & Science Subcommittee on Appropriations, I am committed to providing resources to our Law Enforcement Officials and restoring the rule of law in our country,” said Culberson in late March, after meeting with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to discuss his work with the Department of Justice and his efforts to defund Sanctuary Cities.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday it will be forcing nine communities to prove they are complying with an U.S. Immigration Laws in order to continue receiving coveted law enforcement grant money.

The Department of Justice sent letters to nine jurisdictions requiring proof of compliance with 8 U.S.C. § 1373. Unless the recipients can prove they are no longer thwarting Homeland Security’s efforts to deport illegal immigrants, the Trump Administration put the country’s top nine sanctuary bodies on notice that they could soon have to give up some federal funds .

The entire state of California is being targeted, as are the cities of:

New York; Philadelphia; Chicago; Las Vegas; New Orleans; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Cook County, Illinois and Miami-Dade County, Florida round out the list.

On July 28, 2016, the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General publicly confirmed that ten of the nation’s largest grant recipients are not in compliance with Federal Immigration Law and could stand to lose millions of dollars in Federal Law Enforcement Grants.

“Sanctuary Cities have known since last summer that this day of reckoning was coming, said Culberson (at right). “One of my proudest accomplishments in Congress was using the power of the purse to quietly persuade the Obama Administration last July to notify every jurisdiction in America that Sanctuary Cities would no longer be eligible for federal law enforcement funding. “As soon as Attorney General Sessions was sworn in, I was very pleased to report that cutting off federal money to Sanctuary Cities was pre-positioned for him to implement,” Culberson said.

On July 7, 2016 the Department of Justice released updated guidelines that disqualify sanctuary cities from receiving DOJ grant money if they are found to be in violation of 8 USC § 1373.