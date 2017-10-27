Cruz, Cornyn Praise Passage of Texas Judicial, U.S. Attorney Nominees

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) today released the following statements after the Senate Judiciary Committee approved Walter Counts, Karen Scholer, John Bash, and Erin Nealy Cox to fill federal district court and U.S. Attorney vacancies in Texas:

“I was proud to recommend that the President nominate Karen Scholer, David Counts, Erin Nealy Cox, and John Bash, and I am pleased that my colleagues today voted them out of the Judiciary Committee,” Sen. Cruz said. “Karen and David have a proven record of excellence, professionalism, and fidelity to the U.S. Constitution, and will be first-rate district court judges. Erin and John will be stellar United States Attorneys—they are smart, principled, and dedicated to the just enforcement of the law. It is now time for the full Senate to swiftly vote to confirm these nominees, so that they can take their place in service to the citizens of Texas.” “Our state deserves highly qualified individuals who are leaders both in the courtroom and their communities, and these nominees will serve Texas well,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I was proud to join my colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee to advance unanimously these nominees to the full Senate for consideration, and look forward to their swift confirmation.”

The Senators recommended the nominees to President Trump following an extensive review and interview process of the candidate pool by the bipartisan Federal Judicial Evaluation Committee (FJEC). Sen. Cornyn and Sen. Cruz established the FJEC, a bipartisan panel of leading attorneys in Texas, to help identify the most qualified candidates to fill judicial vacancies. The panel reviewed applications, interviewed candidates, and made recommendations to the Senators, who interviewed individuals before making their recommendations to the President.

Walter David Counts, III: Nominee for the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas – Midland-Odessa Division

Nominee for the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas – Midland-Odessa Division Karen Gren Scholer: Nominee for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas – Dallas Division

John F. Bash: Nominee for United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas

Nominee for United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas Erin Angela Nealy Cox: Nominee for United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas