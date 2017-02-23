Buckingham: Creating the Enforcement of Immigration Laws Grant Program

Senator Dawn Buckingham

Statement Regarding Filing of SB986

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – During my campaign for the Texas Senate I repeatedly expressed my firm opposition to unfunded mandates. Today I filed Senate Bill 986, along with my colleague Senator Charles Perry, to create the Enforcement of Immigration Law Grant Program in the Office of the Governor. Senate Bill 986 supports Texas municipalities and counties who incur costs related to enforcing immigration laws and complying with, honoring, or fulfilling any immigration detainer request.

Senate Bill 986 directs the criminal justice division within the Office of the Governor to establish and administer a competitive grant program to provide financial assistance to local entities. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the legislature on this legislation and to continue supporting law enforcement entities across Texas who work every day to keep us safe.

I am proud to have co-authored Senate Bill 4 by Senator Perry, which the Senate has already passed, requiring local law enforcement officials to comply with, honor, and fulfill immigration detainer requests. I view Senate Bill 986 as a complimentary piece of legislation to Senate Bill 4, as we all bear the costs of an unsecured border, and until the federal government upholds its responsibility of securing our border, Texas must continue to step up to protect its citizens.