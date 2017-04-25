Cornyn Votes to Confirm Gov. Sonny Perdue as Secretary of Agriculture 

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.–U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after former Gov. Sonny Perdue (R-GA) was confirmed today as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture:

“Gov. Perdue will be a fierce champion for Texas farmers, ranchers, and the communities across our state who support them,” said Sen. Cornyn. “With one in every seven Texas jobs linked to agriculture, I look forward to working hand in glove with him to support our Texas producers and ensure we continue to have a thriving agriculture economy.”