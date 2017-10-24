CORNYN: A Vote Against the Budget is a Vote Against Tax Reform

‘The first step to achieving our goal of overhauling our antiquated and uncompetitive tax code is passing a Fiscal Year 2018 Budget Resolution.’

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today on the Senate floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) discussed the importance of passing the FY2018 Budget Resolution, which is necessary to enacting tax reform. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below, and video of his remarks can be found here.

“The first step to achieving our goal of overhauling our antiquated and uncompetitive tax code is passing a Fiscal Year 2018 Budget Resolution, and we have made that first step in that journey earlier today. But no one should be confused about this: that a vote for the budget is a vote for tax reform. Conversely, a vote against the budget is a vote against tax reform.” “Helping working families is one of the most important benefits of tax reform, but it’s not the only benefit. Equally important is enhancing our nation’s competitiveness in a global economy and achieving growth for our job creators. We have a self-inflicted wound caused by our tax code when competing with other countries around the world.”