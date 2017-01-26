Cornyn to Chair Border Security & Immigration Subcommittee

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.–U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced today he will Chair the Senate Judiciary’s Subcommittee on Border Security and Immigration this Congress:

“Texans know firsthand the national security and economic challenges posed by our porous southern border. We also understand how critical it is to ensure legitimate trade and travel move efficiently through our ports of entry so Texas and the rest of the country can benefit,” said Sen. Cornyn. “Our immigration system is broken, and the first step to fixing it must be securing our borders, enforcing our laws, and restoring trust with the American people. I’m thankful to Chairman Grassley for this opportunity, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to strengthen border security and improve our immigration system.”

Sen. Cornyn will also serve again as Chairman of the Senate Finance’s Subcommittee on International Trade, Customs, and Global Competitiveness.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.