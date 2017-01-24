Cornyn Says Tillerson is ‘Right Man to Lead’ State Department

‘Most of all, he has proven time and again he is a man of strong conviction and character.’

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.–Ahead of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations vote on the nomination of Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) spoke on the Senate Floor urging the Committee’s support. Excerpts from his remarks are below, and video can be found here.

“Later today, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will vote on the nomination of Rex Tillerson, President Trump’s nominee to serve as the next Secretary of State. I’ve known Mr. Tillerson for a number of years now, and over time I have come to admire and respect him for many reasons.” “He’s proven over a decades-long career in the top echelon of a large, global company that he has what it takes to represent…the American people throughout the world in the most sensitive diplomatic and international matters you can imagine. Most of all, he has proven time and again that he is a man of strong conviction and character. I have confidence that Mr. Tillerson will help the United States regain our leadership role in the world by unapologetically supporting our allies and our friends while keeping a check on our adversaries.” “He is, simply stated, the right man to lead our State Department and I hope the Committee supports his nomination and that the full Senate votes to confirm him soon.”