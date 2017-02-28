Cornyn Previews Trump’s Joint Address on Morning Joe

‘This is something the President said he would do when he was running… You know, setting a budget is all about priorities, and the number one priority has to be national security.’

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.–U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) discussed President Trump’s Joint Address to Congress during an interview on MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe.’ Excerpts from the interview are below, and video of his remarks can be found here.

“This prospect of four years with the Clinton presidency and being in the minority focuses the mind on the opportunities the Trump presidency provides. You know, I think tax reform, regulatory reform, trying to get the economy growing again, get Americans back to work, help restore America’s role in the world where it had diminished over the last eight years. I’m very excited about it.” “The economy is already beginning to grow. We are seeing the stock market at historic highs. I think there’s a lot of confidence in this new Administration. Now we need to deliver.” “I believe, again, that this is something the President said he would do when he was running… You know, setting a budget is all about priorities, and the number one priority has to be national security.” “I think it’s important to send a strong message to Putin. Obviously, he’s been on the march during the last eight years.” “I would say the single most important thing we could do would be to restore our military spending because I think that would send a message of strength, something that Putin understands more than anything else.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.