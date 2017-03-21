Cornyn Previews Day Two of Gorsuch Hearing

‘I think it’s going to be a real test to see whether they’re going to follow the Elizabeth Warren-Bernie Sanders wing of the party or whether they’re going to return to the tradition of giving the President an up or down vote on who is the Supreme Court nominee.’

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– Today U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”, CNN’s “New Day”, and Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” to discuss the Senate Judiciary Confirmation hearing for Judge Neil Gorsuch to be the next Supreme Court Justice.

On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”:

“I think it’s an opportunity for all of us to examine the man, his record, and to say this is a type of person who should serve on the Supreme Court. You may not have liked the outcome of the election, but President Trump gets the opportunity to nominate an individual, and he has. And he’s made a good choice in my view. So I think this is a good chance to stop the sort of partisan warfare over judicial nominations.”

On CNN’s “New Day”:

“The Judge is going to have to do what Ruth Bader Ginsburg and all other judges acting ethically do, which is to not prejudge cases that may come before the Court. He’s not a politician running on a platform… I think he is enormously well-qualified. It’s going to be very interesting to see what my Democrat friends do, whether they’re going to try to filibuster his nomination or not. My hope is that they decide that that would be the wrong thing to do.”

On Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom”:

“He’s got a distinguished record as a judge. He is what I would call a traditional judge; in other words, he is not somebody who believes that judges should be policy makers wearing black robes, and who don’t run for office like politicians do… So I think he’s going to be confirmed.” “I think it’s going to be a real test to see whether they’re going to follow the Elizabeth Warren–Bernie Sanders wing of the party or whether they’re going to return to the tradition of giving the President an up or down vote on who is the Supreme Court nominee.” “There is going to be some tension between their political instructions from their leadership and their enlightened self-interest, but I bet enlightened self-interest wins every time.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees