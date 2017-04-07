Cornyn on Gorsuch: ‘a Distinguished Jurist’

‘Now it’s time we deliver on the promise that we made to the American people and confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.”‘

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON DC – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) spoke today on the Senate floor just before the Senate confirmed Judge Neil Gorsuch as the next Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below, and video of his remarks can be found here.

“He is a good man of superb qualifications and incredible integrity.” “He’s known for his sharp intellect, his brilliant writing, and his faithful interpretation of the Constitution and laws passed by Congress. He is, in short, a distinguished jurist with an impeccable legal and academic record.” “We’ve seen an unprecedented attack on this good judge and this good man in the form of a partisan political filibuster, the first ever lodged against a Supreme Court nominee.” “Time and time again our friends across the aisle failed to make any intellectually-honest argument against this nominee, and still they determined to block him.” “But this vote isn’t actually about President Trump. It’s about the man we’ve all learned so much about, Judge Neil Gorsuch, who has a record of faithfully interpreting the law, a man who has proven himself to possess an independent judicial man, who simply follows the law wherever it may lead and someone who has won bipartisan approval.” “Now it’s time we deliver on the promise that we made to the American people and confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.”