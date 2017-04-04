Cornyn on Fox: We’ll Do What’s Necessary to See Gorsuch Confirmed

‘We hope our Democratic colleagues will show some independence and decide to give us an up-or-down vote for the judge. If not, we’ll do what’s necessary… to see him confirmed.”

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.–Today U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) appeared on Fox News’s America’s Newsroom to discuss the unprecedented partisan filibuster by Democrats of Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch. Excerpts from his appearance are below, and downloadable video can be found here.

“Before the George Bush Administration, no one dreamed of filibustering—especially Supreme Court Justices—on a partisan basis, so this is really unprecedented. We hope our Democratic colleagues will show some independence and decide to give us an up-or-down vote for the judge. If not, we’ll do what’s necessary to give Judge Gorsuch an up-or-down and to see him confirmed.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.