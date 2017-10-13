Cornyn Named Senate’s Most Effective Non-Committee Chair Member

Texas’ senior Senator is 4th most effective overall Senator

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following passage of the Javier Vega Jr. Memorial Act of 2017 earlier this week, Sen. Cornyn has now had 3 bills signed into law this Congress with another 2 awaiting Presidential signature. Recently, the nonpartisan Center for Effective Lawmaking named Sen. Cornyn the most effective non-Committee Chair in the Senate and 4th most effective member overall.

Below is a list of major Cornyn-led initiatives, and where they currently stand.

Signed into Law

American Law Enforcement Heroes Act of 2017 . Became law 6/2/17. The American Law Enforcement Heroes Act prioritizes U.S. Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant applications from state and local law enforcement agencies who use the funding to hire military veterans.

Passed Congress and Awaiting Presidential Signature

Court-Appointed Guardian Accountability and Senior Protection Act. Passed Congress 10/4/17, awaiting President’s signature. The Court-Appointed Guardian Accountability and Senior Protection Act would crack down on elder abuse by strengthening the oversight and accountability of conservators and guardians.

Passed the House

Red River Gradient Boundary Survey Act . Passed the House 2/14/17. The Red River Gradient Boundary Survey Act protects private property rights along the Red River by ending questions about land ownership disputed by the federal government.

New HOPE Act.Passed the House 6/22/17. The New HOPE Act is a bipartisan occupational licensing reform bill that will give state governments tools to help initiate reforms to ensure bureaucratic requirements are not creating unnecessary barriers for those seeking to enter the workforce.

Passed the Senate

Kari’s Law Act of 2017. Passed the Senate 8/3/17. Kari’s Law would require multiline telephone systems, often located in hotels and workplaces, to have the ability to directly dial 911 without locating an outside line first.

Passed Senate Judiciary Committee

Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence Reporting (SAFER) Act of 2017. Passed the Senate Judiciary Committee 9/28/17. The SAFER Act would help combat the nationwide rape kid backlog by reauthorizing, strengthening, and extending the Sexual Assault Forensic Reporting program.