Cornyn, Klobuchar Introduce Bipartisan Veterans’ Recruitment Bill 

American Law Enforcement Heroes Act incentivizes law enforcement agencies to hire military veterans through grant applications

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) released the following statement after introducing the American Law Enforcement Heroes Act, which will prioritize the U.S. Department of Justice COPS grant applications of law enforcement agencies who use that funding to hire veterans. This legislation is cosponsored by Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Chuck Grassley (R-IL), Orin Hatch (R-UT), and Dean Heller (R-NV).

“Our military men and women are equipped with valuable skills, and by incentivizing local law enforcement to hire veterans we can strengthen our communities and help veterans transition to civilian life. I’m proud of this bipartisan effort to pair our nation’s heroes with meaningful jobs around the country,” Sen. Cornyn said.

“Our young men and women in uniform return home equipped with critical skills they learned in the military and the need for good jobs,” Klobuchar said. “At the same time, our communities need more cops on the beat to reduce crime and help keep our streets safe. Our bipartisan legislation would encourage local police departments to hire and train veterans as law enforcement officers, while providing our veterans with the opportunity to continue to serve their communities.”