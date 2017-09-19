Cornyn Introduces Resolution to Honor Hispanic-Serving Institutions 

“Hispanic Serving Institutions support not only America’s growing Hispanic community, but our entire nation.”

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – “As a Texan, where one in three individuals identify as Hispanic, I am proud to support this resolution to recognize our state’s many Hispanic Serving Institutions,” said Sen. John Cornyn, as he introduced a Senate resolution recognizing the work, goals and achievements of 470-plus non-profit Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI’s) throughout our nation by designating the week of September 18-24th as “National Hispanic-Serving Institutions Week”.

“By providing the next generation with quality education and a diverse environment to express their ideas, Hispanic Serving Institutions not only support America’s growing Hispanic community, but our entire nation,” said Sen. Cornyn, as the nation begins to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Full text of the resolution can be found here.

HSI’s are defined as degree-granting institutions where total Hispanic enrollment constitutes no less than 25% of the total enrollment. Texas is home to 49 HSI’s.

Additional cosponsors of the resolution include:

Senators Michael F. Bennet (D-CO)

Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

Cory Booker (D-N.J.)

Robert P. Casey, Jr. (D-PA)

Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)

Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)

Richard Durbin (D-IL)

Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)

Martin Heinrich (D-NM)

Dean Heller (R-NV)

Tim Kaine (D-VA)

Bob Menendez (D-NJ)

Bill Nelson (D-FL)

Marco Rubio (R-FL)

Bernie Sanders (D-VT)

Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and

Tom Udall (D-NM)