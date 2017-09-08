CORNYN & BRADY: Hurricane Harvey Relief Package Heads to President Trump’s Desk

“Over the coming weeks, we’ll act to provide the long-term relief that Texans need.”

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. — “As the waters recede and folks return to their communities, Texans are still trying to take stock of the damage left by Harvey. This funding will serve as an initial first step toward helping Texans begin the process of rebuilding,” said Sen. John Cornyn (right,) the 2nd-ranking Republican in the United States Senate.

“I’m very pleased we were able to get strong bipartisan support for immediate relief for the millions of Texans impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Texas is strong, proud and standing together,” said Cong. Kevin Brady, chairman of the House Ways & Means Committee.

“Over the coming weeks, we’ll act to provide the long-term relief that Texans need, not what Washington needs, in a way that is helpful — not wasteful,” Brady (at left,) said.

“I’ll continue to work with federal, state, and local officials to ensure Texas gets the resources we need to recover from this devastating hurricane,” said Cornyn.

BACKGROUND: Hurricane Supplemental, Debt Limit, Continuing Appropriations & Flood Insurance Package (H.R. 601):

Provides an additional $7.4 billion to the $7.85 billion in Relief Funds passed by the House of Representatives on Tuesday for victims of Hurricane Harvey. The bill, totaling $15.25 billion, is an initial installment of aid to respond to the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Reauthorizes the National Flood Insurance Program through December 8, 2017• Suspends the debt limit through December 8, 2017.

Provides a Continuing Resolution through December 8, 2017.