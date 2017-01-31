Cornyn Applauds Committee Approval of Gov. Perry Nomination for Energy Secretary

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) issued the following statement after former Gov. Rick Perry was approved by the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources to be the Secretary of Energy:

“Under Rick Perry’s leadership, Texas experienced innovative growth in our energy sector, which translated to more jobs and lower prices for families across our state. I’m confident he’ll replicate this success at a national level and help launch the next great era in American energy production.

“I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues to get him confirmed and on the job as soon as possible.”