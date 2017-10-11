Conservative Leader Candy Noble Announces State Rep. Bid, Unveils Major Support

“Texans deserve property tax relief, limited regulations and a secure border…”

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — “I will be guided by my core beliefs of limited government, dedication to fiscal responsibility, and an unshakable commitment to protect the unborn. I care deeply about our state and nation, and am willing to stand up and fight for the future of my kids and grandkids,” said Republican Candy Noble while announcing her plans to run for State Representative in House District 89, and launching her campaign to replace retiring State Rep. Jodie Laubenberg (right.)

Texas House Dist. 89 includes some or all of the Collin County communities of Allen, Fairview, Lavon, Lowry Crossing, Lucas, Murphy, Nevada, Parker, Plano, Princeton, Sachse, St. Paul, and Wylie.

In announcing her candidacy, Noble said:

“We must make the hard decisions to ensure that Texas enjoys a prosperous future.

“Texans deserve property tax relief, quality education, limited regulations which ensure a strong economy, a secure border, and protection of our 2d Amendment freedoms and religious liberties.

“I am excited about the opportunity to serve as a conservative voice for these principles, and honored to have such strong, distinguished support,” said Noble.

Noble launched her campaign with formidable support from numerous grass roots conservatives and elected officials, with support from over 275 citizens and prominent conservative leaders from throughout the district, Collin County, and North Texas.

“Candy Noble is a dynamic, committed woman of integrity who has a bright future in the Texas House,” said Betty Spraggins, Murphy City Councilwoman. “I’m honored to recommend her to the citizens of Murphy and all of HD 89 as someone who will be a thoughtful, responsive, committed conservative to be our voice in Austin.”

State Rep. Matt Shaheen announced his endorsement, commenting, “As we continue to fight for conservative reforms and policies in the Texas House we need reinforcements in the form of committed, principled, conservative leaders. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Candy Noble for the Texas House.”

District 89 GOP Caucus Chair Dixie Jeffers endorsed Noble, stating, “From many years of working together at the grassroots level and across Collin County I have had the opportunity to see Candy Noble’s heart and passion for people, principles, and public service. It’s a pleasure to endorse and support a woman of her caliber to serve as our next State Representative.”

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis commented, “Candy Noble is one of the most trustworthy, capable, and passionate conservative leaders I’ve ever known. When I need a trusted partner to fight against sexual predators and protect our children, I can count on Candy. For many years, she has selflessly served Collin County in many ways, and Candy is now perfectly prepared to serve as an excellent State Representative.”

Commissioner Susan Fletcher said, “Candy is uniquely qualified to serve as a State Representative, having been appointed to multiple boards and commissions at the local, county, state, and university level. She is wise, discerning, and boldly committed to our Judeo-Christian heritage. I trust Candy Noble to stand firm in Austin to protect the conservative principles upon which America was founded, and fully support her without reservation!”

Noble has spent the last seven years serving the citizens of Senate District 8 on the State Republican Executive Committee (SREC,) where she serves on the Officials Committee, and is Chair of the Resolutions Committee. She served as the Texas Electoral College Chair, and announced that the Texas Electoral College delivered President Trump the final votes needed for official victory.

Locally, she serves as Parliamentarian of the Collin County GOP. During recent legislative sessions she has been a volunteer advocate for conservative legislation including limited spending, religious liberty, and protecting the unborn.

Noble earned a degree in Education from Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, and serves on the University’s Board of Development. Candy also serves the State of Texas on the Texas Juvenile Justice Board, where she is a member of the Trust Committee and the Executive Committee.

She has been married to her husband Robert for 34 years, and they have three grown daughters, three sons-in-law and five grandchildren, ages six and under. Candy and Robert are active members of Prestonwood Baptist Church.

Candy Noble for State Representative – Elected Official Endorsements upon announcement

Tincy Miller, State Board of Education, District 12

State Representative Pat Fallon

State Representative Mike Lang

State Representative Scott Sanford & Shelly Sanford

State Representative Matt Shaheen & Robyn Shaheen

State Representative Ron & Lisa Simmons

Former State Representative Scott & Robin Turner

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis

Collin County Commissioner Susan Fletcher

Collin County Constable Gary Edwards

Collin County Constable Sammy Knapp & Cathy Knapp

Eric Hogue, Mayor, City of Wylie

Z. Marshall, Mayor, City of Parker

Keith Stephens, Wylie City Council Member

Ron Kelley, Plano City Council Member

Rick Smith, Plano City Council Member

Betty Spraggins, Murphy City Council Member

Phillip Lawrence, Lucas City Council Member

Henry Lessner, Fairview Town Council Member

Pam Little, Fairview Town Council Member

Greg Myer, Plano ISD School Board Member

Yoram Solomon, Plano ISD School Board Member

Cullen King, Sachse City Council Member

Alicia Young, Community ISD School Board Member

Bob Collins, Collin College Board of Trustees Member

Fred Moses, Collin College Board of Trustees Member; Former Chairman, Collin County Republican Party*

For more information on, and additional endorsements of Noble, CLICK HERE.

* Organization name is listed for identification purposes only; no group endorsement is claimed or implied.