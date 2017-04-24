Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Urges Restraint Over North Korean Provocations

Jackson Lee: “The United States does not need to show its military prowess by responding to North Korea’s ongoing and consistent messages of war.”

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a senior member of the House Committees on Judiciary and Homeland Security and Ranking Member of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations released the following statement about North Korean provocations and threats of war:

“North Korea’s confrontational rhetoric is provocative and reckless in an already tense region of the world. While threats by North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un to attack one of our aircraft carriers must be taken seriously, restraint remains America’s most effective response. The United States does not need to show its military prowess by responding to North Korea’s ongoing and consistent messages of war.”