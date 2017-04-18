Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee to Host Congressional Delegation in Visit to Houston to Address Criminal Justice Reform

Congresswoman Jackson Lee: “It is our responsibility in Congress to listen to all sides and try and find solutions to restore trust in our criminal justice system.”

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.–(Houston, TX) – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee who serves on the Police Strategies Working Group which was established to examine police accountability, aggression towards law enforcement and public safety concerns related to these issues, will host a bi-partisan congressional delegation in a tour of several Houston detention facilities and high-level meetings followed by a press conference on April 20th, 2017.

The press conference will take place on Thursday, April 20th at 12:15pm CST in the lobby of the Leland Federal Building located at 1919 Smith Street in Houston, and follows private tours of the Harris County Jail and the Houston Federal Detention Center, and the conclusion of the bipartisan Policing Strategies Working Group roundtable with community leaders. Media with video equipment can begin setup at 11:45am CST. Brief video clips of the jail tours and roundtable discussion will be made available to members of the media at the time of the press conference.

The Police Strategies Working Group has been traveling to cities around the country as part of a fact-finding mission to address matters surrounding law enforcement. Jackson Lee is delighted the group accepted her invitation to include Houston in the on-going study.

Members of the Police Working Group include Representatives Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), John Conyers (D-MI), Trey Gowdy (R-SC), Doug Collins (R-GA), Dave Reichert (R-WA), Susan Brooks (R-IN), Will Hurd (R-TX), Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Cedric Richmond (D-LA), Keith Ellison (D-MN) and Robin Kelly (D-IL).

Among those invited to take part in the tour and closed-door discussions include Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg