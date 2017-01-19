Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Offers Her Deepest Concern and Prayers For Former President George H.W. Bush and Former First Lady Barbara Bush

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a senior member of the House Homeland Security Committee and Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, and Investigations, released the following statement today in response to the health reports about former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush:

“I offer my most sincere and best wishes for a speedy recovery for former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush. They are two of America’s greatest and respected public servants. President Bush 41 is one of the most decorated and respected leaders of our time having served in World War II, Ambassador to the United Nations, Chairman of the Republican National Committee, Envoy to China, Director of the CIA, Vice President and President of the United States. We are grateful for his service to our nation, but we are also grateful for his service to the City of Houston, Texas and for always caring about our beloved community. Get well soon, Mr. President and First Lady Barbara Bush.