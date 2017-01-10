Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Mourns Loss of Two Law Enforcement Officers Killed In Line of Duty in Orlando, Florida

Texas Insider Report: Washington, DC – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a senior member of the House Homeland Security Committee and Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, and Investigations, released the following statement regarding the deaths of two members of the Orlando, Florida law enforcement community killed today in the line of duty:

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Master Sergeant Debra Clayton of the Orlando Police Department who was killed today in the line of duty as she pursued a homicide suspect. My prayers are also with the family and friends of the Orlando Sheriff Department deputy who died while in motorcycle pursuit of the suspect. The senseless deaths of two of Orlando’s finest are a tragedy and another reminder of the dangers faced by law enforcement officers who risk their lives to keep us safe.

“Violence against police officers should not and will not be tolerated in America. As the search continues for the suspect I urge encourage anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts to come forward and report it to the law enforcement authorities. Violence against law enforcement officers has no place in our community, and I join the people of Orlando in mourning the loss of the officers and cherishing their memory.”