Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Congratulates Gen. John F. Kelly (Ret.) On His Confirmation As Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.–Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a senior member of the House Homeland Security Committee, issued the following statement after the Senate voted to confirm General John Kelly (ret.) as the nation’s fifth Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security:

“I congratulate General John Kelly on his Senate confirmation as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. I thank and commend him for his years of distinguished service as a member of the United States Marine Corps. Secretary Kelly achieved the rank of four-star general in the United States Marine Corps, and as a former commander of the United States Southern Command and the Unified Combatant Command.

“I look forward to working with Secretary Kelly to secure our homeland, and protect our nation from terrorism. He has a proven record of leadership and accomplishment that will serve him and the nation well in his new role as Secretary. I especially want to thank him for the service of his family to our nation, as well.

”I thank the Senate for their quick action to fill this critically important position on the first day of the new administration with a broad bipartisan majority.”