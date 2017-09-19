Cong. Sheila Jackson Lee Announces Houston to Receive $1.7 Million Grant from Federal Aviation Admin

Jackson Lee: “This $1.7 million grant awarded to the City of Houston will provide federal funding to the George Bush Intercontinental Airport for the much needed reconstruction of Taxiway NA, allowing our city’s international airport to remain one of the best in the world.”

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee released the following after learning that George Bush Intercontinental Airport was awarded a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration:

“I am pleased to announce that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $1.7 million grant to the City of Houston that will provide federal funding for the George Bush Intercontinental Airport. This grant will provide funding for the reconstruction of Taxiway NA which has outlived its useful life.”

“I have been a strong supporter of Houston’s largest international airport as a member of the Committee of Homeland Security. This substantial grant will provide funding for phase 2 of 3 which includes the reconstruction of 4,000 feet of Taxiway NA and the connector taxiways. This reconstruction phase will also increase the taxiway width to meet critical aircraft design standards.

“George Bush Intercontinental Airport is a large-hub primary airport associated with Houston, Texas. One of the advantages of modern life is the convenience of air travel. America’s air transportation system is the best and safest in the world. This grant gives Houston’s own George Bush Intercontinental Airport the funding necessary to maintain and improve the airport’s current condition. Our city’s international airport should remain one of the best in the world.”

“As always, I will ensure that American airports remain the safest and most efficient mode of transportation. I will continue to work with the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to improve airports in Houston and beyond.”