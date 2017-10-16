Congressman Williams Votes to Advance Tax Reform

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Congressman Roger Williams (R – Austin), released the following statement today after the passage of H. Con. Res. 71, the House Budget for Fiscal Year 2018.

“The budget resolution that passed today is the first step to fulfilling our promise of comprehensive tax reform for all Americans. It is time for America to get back to the basics by increasing cash flow and promoting economic growth. Taxpayers deserve to keep more of their hard-earned dollars, and Congress must act now in order to provide relief for hardworking Americans. We need to jumpstart an economy that has suffered under decades of burdensome and outdated tax codes.”

National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) Update

Last week, we voted on H.R. 2266, the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Requirements Act. I am disappointed that Congress chose to bail out the NFIP on the backs of the American taxpayers. Meaningful reforms to the NFIP were marked up, and passed out of the Financial Services Committee this past June. Those pieces of legislation, some of which were passed with bipartisan support, have yet to be considered on the House floor. The NFIP urgently needs an overhaul, and until the House passes legislation that reforms this fractured program, I cannot support a $16 billion bailout that further kicks this problem to the future. I encourage House Leadership to take up the NFIP reforms passed out of the Committee, and to consider each natural disaster individually, based upon their specific needs.

Healthcare Update

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week that would make it easier to gain insurance through association health plans. While I am not in favor of executive orders, this was a direct result of Congress being unable to do its job. The American people sent us up here to protect and fight for them and so far, we have proven unsuccessful when it comes to meaningful healthcare reforms. Obamacare has been failing for years, and we need to get back to work by repealing it as quickly as possible.

Legislative Update

Last week: In addition to voting on 10 pieces of legislation, I co-sponsored three pieces of legislation: H.R. 3898, H.R. 785, and H.R. 1865.

The House Committee on Financial Services held a full committee mark up last week, where we passed all 22 bills that will now head to the House floor. Of those 22 bills, I am a co-sponsor of eight of them: H.R. 3898,H.R. 3971, H.R. 4061, H.R. 1116, H.R. 1699, H.R. 2706, H.R. 3312, andH.R. 3857.