Cong. Williams on Airstrikes in Syria: “I Support this Emergency Response.”

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas– Congressman Roger Williams (R – Austin) Friday afternoon released the following statement after President Donald Trump ordered U.S. airstrikes which targeted a Syrian military airfield in retaliation of a chemical attack on civilians, including children, earlier this week. This was the first U.S. attack on Syrian government assets in the six year long Syrian civil war.

“Over the past six years the United States stood by hoping the conflict in Syria would somehow resolve itself. Redlines were crossed and still, action was never taken – the most powerful nation in the world refused to show leadership. Last night, President Trump responded swiftly to a heinous and illegal act of cowardice and evil by President Assad. I support this emergency response. Now that we have sent a message to the world, if President Trump has a long term strategy he should come before Congress before any additional military action is taken.”

On Thursday evening, Williams tweeted: For far too long we didn’t enforce redlines, & the world turned its head. I hope under this administration we chart a new course of action.