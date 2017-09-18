Congressman Williams Honors Fort Hood’s 75th Anniversary

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Roger Williams (R – Austin) took to the House floor last week to honor Fort Hood on its 75th Anniversary.

Since becoming a permanent military installation, “The Great Place,” has proven its resiliency time and time again. It is the only post in the United States capable of stationing and training two full armored divisions within its campus, and it has positioned itself as an economic frontrunner in the State of Texas. It is a true honor to get to represent and fight for the people of Fort Hood each and every day.

Williams’ remarks are below:

“Mr. Speaker, I’d like to take this time to recognize and honor Fort Hood on their 75th anniversary on Monday, September 18, 2017

“Representing Fort Hood — one of the largest military bases in the world — is the greatest honor I have as the representative of Texas’ 25th Congressional District.

“Known as ‘The Great Place,’ it is the gold standard for the U.S. Army. It is composed of some of the bravest and most selfless people we have in this country.

“Located near Killeen, this 340-square-mile installation is invaluable to the local community.

“Home to approximately 140,000 people, this post provides economic relief by fostering over 12,000 civilian jobs.

“In a time where our country is finally recovering from financial turmoil, job opportunities are essential for the growth of this nation.

“As a true treasure of Texas, this small but powerful area affects the entire state by contributing $35.4 billion to the Texas economy.

“Fort Hood is committed to those of us who are lucky enough to call it the Lone Star State, by providing the most employees on a single site in the State of Texas.

“When it comes to our nation’s national security, Fort Hood does not shy away. Since 2003, this post deployed and redeployed more than eight-hundred-fifty-two-thousand soldiers overseas.

“Fort Hood is made up of some of the finest soldiers I have ever had the opportunity to meet, and I would like to congratulate ‘The Great Place’ on reaching its diamond anniversary – 75 years.

“Three-quarters of a century of being a fully-operational, active military post is something we can, and should, be tremendously proud of.

“As I said before, Fort Hood is a special part of the 25th district and I am humbled to have the opportunity to fight on behalf of these brave men and women each and every day in Washington.”