Congressman Williams Honors Army National Guard

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Roger Williams (R – Austin) took to the House floor Wednesday to recognize and honor the US Army National Guard’s 236th Engineering Company.

Located in Stephenville, Texas, they were the first to be called upon for Hurricane Harvey rescue and relief missions. Williams met with the Guard in September to thank them for their service.

Williams’ remarks are below:

“Mr. Speaker, today, I would like to recognize the Army National Guard’s 236th Engineering Company.

“Located in Stephenville, Texas, they were the first on the ground in Houston to assist with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts on August 27th.

“Over the course of a week, they rescued approximately 2,300 civilians and 380 animals from flooded areas.

“Mr. Speaker, these men and women who serve our country are true heroes, and I am honored to represent them in the 25th Congressional District of Texas.

“I had the opportunity to meet with these soldiers a few weeks ago and personally shake their hands to thank them for a job well done.

“They stepped up in a moment of absolute crisis, and when the people of Texas needed them most.

“They put their lives on the line in order to save others and without them, the number of deaths could have been significantly higher.

“It is because of selfless people like these that America is able to remain the strongest country in the world.

“The Lone Star State cannot thank them enough for their swift and noble actions and we will always remember their heroism.

“Hurricane Harvey victims are still recovering and all of America is behind them. We will rebuild together because we are all Texas Strong.

“God bless Texas, God bless the military, and God bless the United States of America.

“In God we Trust.”