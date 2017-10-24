Congressman Williams Appointed to NDAA Conference Committee

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. –U.S. Congressman Roger Williams (R – Austin), who represents Fort Hood, one of the largest United States military installations in the world, was appointed by House Speaker Paul Ryan to serve on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Conference Committee.

“As a member of the Financial Services Committee and as the representative for one of the largest military installations in the world, Roger is uniquely qualified to serve on the NDAA conference committee,” said Speaker Ryan. “His experience and knowledge will help ensure that Congress provides our military service members with the resources and tools they need.”

“For over 50 years, the NDAA has authorized the necessary funding to keep America safe. I am proud to have been selected by Speaker Ryan to serve on the NDAA Conference Committee, where I will do everything within my power to ensure that our military is the best equipped and prepared fighting force on the planet,” said Rep. Williams. “During this conference, I will remain focused on rebuilding our military and providing all of the servicemen and women at Fort Hood, and at installations worldwide, with the resources that they need to be successful.”