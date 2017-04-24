Congressman Gene Green, CWA Rally Against the Offshoring of American Call Center Jobs

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– Today, Congressman Green joined the Communications Workers of America (CWA) in front of the Houston AT&T Call Center to call on Congress to stand up against the offshoring of call center jobs and to support the U.S. Call Center Worker and Consumer Protection Act (H.R. 1300) introduced by Representatives Gene Green (D-TX) and David McKinley (R-WV) last month.

“The call center industry is a major source for jobs in America today, estimated at around 4 million,” said Green. It is important that American workers continue to have access to good middle class jobs that will provide a livable wage and proper benefits. Unfortunately, we have seen call center jobs moved overseas to India, the Philippines, and other countries. This bipartisan legislation will protect call center workers in Texas and throughout the country, and American consumers from unfair treatment.”

H.R. 1300 would deter companies from shipping American jobs overseas and incentivize them to locate in the U.S. by creating a public list of ‘bad actors’ consisting of those that shipped all or most of their service work overseas. Being on the list would make these actors ineligible for federal grants or guaranteed loans, would require overseas call centers to disclose their locations to customers, and would require them to comply with U.S. consumers’ request to be transferred to a service agent physically located in the U.S.

“I feel very proud that Gene green is supporting our mission, our ideas and our goals,” said Suleyma Osorio, AT&T Retention Service Representative. “We want to keep jobs in America so we can ultimately continue to give the best customer service. I was born and raised in Houston Texas and I support Congressman Gene green and keeping jobs in America.”