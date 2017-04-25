From Congressman Michael McCaul

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– Congress returns to the nation’s capital this week after spending time in our districts meeting with constituents. These in-district work weeks provide valuable opportunities for me to travel throughout TX-10 to speak with Texans and hear your thoughts and concerns.

Touring Sealy Railroad and TxDOT Site

In light of the train derailment in Sealy last month, I toured the Sealy railroad and TxDOT site to receive an update on the latest public safety concerns. With the recent accidents, like the ones in Biloxi and Sealy, it is more important than ever that Texans know that rail cars passing through our communities are safe. It is necessary for the state and our cities to work together to increase the public safety for all Americans.

TX A&M AgriLife Extension Appreciation Luncheon

I had a great lunch with the dedicated and hardworking members of the Austin County – Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services. Their influential work addresses the agricultural needs of the Austin County community – thank you for the great work you do! During our meeting, I was given an update on the latest advancements and shared with them the agriculture bill I am working on to support young Texans interested in being our future farmers.

Border Security

After my recent trip to the Rio Grande Valley, a group of lawmakers traveled across the Southwest border to see the situation for themselves. These members met with federal and local security officials to assess operational challenges and inter-agency integration to protect our borders and citizens. Check out the video recap here to learn more about my thoughts on securing our border.

Congressional Art Competition

Do you know a high school student in TX-10 who would like to have their artwork showcased for a national audience? If you do, please let them know about the Congressional Art Competition my office is participating in! Click here for more details on how to get involved.

Legislative Update

Last week, the House was in recess so there were no votes.

This week, the House is in session and will vote on numerous pieces of legislation including bills to increase accountability within our government, improve the TSA, and strengthen our foreign affairs. We are also expected to take up legislation that will continue to fund the government.

