Congress Approves Funding for Hurricane Harvey Victims

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. House passed an emergency funding bill to provide relief for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. U.S. Congressman Brady (TX-08) released the following statement:

“Today’s vote shows that we stand together in the face of tragedy. I am pleased Congress moved so quickly to bring much-needed relief to our communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Over the coming weeks, we’ll act to provide the relief that Texans need, not what Washington needs, in a way that is helpful – not wasteful.”

WATCH: Click play button below or HERE to watch Congressman Brady’s video address.

BACKGROUND

Making Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief (H.Res. 502) includes:

$7.85 billion for relief for victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana

in Texas and Louisiana $7.4 billion for FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund

Disaster Relief Fund $450 million to support the Small Business Administration’s disaster loan program to assist small businesses and homeowners begin to rebuild