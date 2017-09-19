Cong. Williams: Someone Must be Held Accountable for Equifax Data Breach

To check if you’ve been affected, you can do so by looking here.

By Cong. Roger Williams

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – The recent data breach at Equifax affected 143 million people in the United States. In light of this situation, my first and foremost concern is the American consumer, and how they are prepared to recover from such an unfortunate and damaging incident. Someone must be held accountable for such an outrageous violation of personal privacy, and I look forward to the investigations that will determine who is behind such a heinous act.

My colleagues and I on the House Committee on Financial Services are prioritizing this issue, with plans to hold a hearing to determine the facts in the near future.

If you haven’t already checked to see if you’ve been affected, you can do so by clicking here.

Even if Equifax predicts your information has not been compromised, I highly encourage you to sign up for a credit-monitoring service. Equifax offers a free one-year service, here. However, please utilize whichever credit-monitoring service you trust and works best for you and your family during this time. I know there have been some concerns that if you opt-in to check your information, it means you’re opting-out for the option of filing a lawsuit. I want you to be confident in your financial actions, which is why I am pleased to tell you that language has been taken out, and checking your status will no longer affect your ability to file a claim.

While the Committee has not yet announced a date for this hearing, I want you to know my colleagues and I are working hard to ensure this is addressed as quickly as possible

I have included some articles and releases you may find interesting located on the right side of this newsletter. It is an honor and privilege to represent the people of Texas' 25th Congressional District and as always, please reach out to me with any issues and concerns that are important to you.