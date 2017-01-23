CONG. ROGER WILLIAMS: “Today we saw our new president follow through…”

“I very much look forward for what is to come.”

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – “Today we saw our new president follow through on his promise to hit the ground running,” said Congressman Roger Williams earlier today, after President Donald Trump froze federal hiring, withdrew the United States from the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP,) and reinstated the Mexico City Policy on his first day as the nation’s chief executive

“President Trump is making good on his word to shrink the size of government, reevaluate our nation’s trade deals, and protect human life,” Williams said.

“I very much look forward for what is to come as we, together, work to restore opportunity for all and make America great again.”

The Mexico City Policy, crafted under President Ronald Reagan, requires nongovernmental organizations that receive taxpayer funding to commit to not promote abortions abroad.