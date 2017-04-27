Cong. Roger Williams Talks: Jumpstart America Tax Reform, Trump’s 100 Day Mark & The CHOICE Act

“I want our president to have victories. He got elected, he’s working really hard, and both he and the American people deserve victories.”

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — “We’ve got to do something to get this country cash-flowing again, to help this president, and the people expect something. I’m optimistic and think we’re going to start seeing things get done,” Cong. Roger Williams tells Texas Insider’s Jim Cardle.

“People are proud to be Texans, and they’re glad they’re in Texas, but they’re also fed up… and they don’t mind telling you.

“I want our president to have victories. He got elected, he’s working really hard, and both he and the American people deserve victories. So we’ve got to do something on taxes, we’ve got to do something to secure the border, we’ve got to do something on health care, we’ve got to fix this military… we’ve got to let mainstream America and community banks breath again,” says Cong. Williams.