Cong. Williams: “Reduce VA claims backlog & provide timely care to veterans”

Williams Requests Congressional Support for Ft. Hood

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. — “Although I am encouraged that President Trump has exempted VA medical staff from the hiring freeze, I think the need to hire qualified doctors to take care

of our veterans is now more important than ever. Hiring more doctors would give us the ability to further reduce our VA claims backlog, and provide timely care to our veterans,” said Cong. Roger Williams Thursday morning while testifying before the House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs & Related Agencies to request support for various projects at Fort Hood.

“As a Member of Congress whose district includes Fort Hood, I know that ‘The Great Place’ is the gold standard for the Army, the Department of Defense and our nation’s overall national security posture,” said Williams.

“As you begin work on the fiscal year 2018 Military Construction, Veteran Affairs and Related Agencies Appropriations bill, I request language be added to ensure Fort Hood remains the gold standard.”

Specifically, Williams requested “action be taken concerning Fort Hood’s “Tactical Equipment Maintenance Facilities” that are largely considered failing.

Williams also requested funding to replace the Unaccompanied Enlisted Personnel Housing Barracks and expressed support for fully funding a future SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) on the base.

He also encouraged more support for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“There are many worthwhile veteran programs that should have our full attention,” said Williams.