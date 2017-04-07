Cong. Marchant to Trump Admin: Remove IRS Commissioner Koskinen

“His legacy at the IRS is one of corruption, incompetence and betrayal of the public trust.”

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – “I’m joining with my colleagues from the House Committee on Ways and Means in calling for President Trump to remove John Koskinen as Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service,” said Congressman Kenny Marchant (R-TX) joined 14 members of the House Committee on Ways & Means asking for the removal of Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner, John Koskinen (right).

“His legacy at the IRS is one of corruption, incompetence and a betrayal of the public trust. I encourage the President to protect the American taxpayer and relieve Commissioner Koskinen of his duties,” Marchant added.

“The abuse of power from the top down at the IRS highlights the need for comprehensive tax reform in the United States.”

“Reforming America’s tax collector is a critical component to the reforms we’re currently working on for the American people,” said Marchant.

Read the full letter to the President HERE