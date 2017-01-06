Cong. Kevin Brady: “2016’s job creation was the worst we’ve seen in years.”

“After eight years of President Obama’s economic policies, too many Americans still do not feel better off.”

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – “Many families in my district and across the country have lower household incomes than they did before the recession — all while paying even more taxes and higher health care costs,” said House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) earlier today, following the Department of Labor’s December 2016 jobs report.

“Fortunately, today’s report marks the final chapter of this slow-growth era. While I welcome some of the bright spots in this report, it doesn’t change the fact that 2016’s job creation was the worst we’ve seen in years.

“President-elect Trump has reignited the American people’s confidence in our economy because they understand that growing our economy is his first priority. At the Ways & Means Committee, we will be ready to work with the Trump Administration immediately on pro-growth policies that create more jobs, grow more paychecks, and improve lives across our country.”

The U.S. Department of Labor reported earlier today that the economy added 156,000 jobs in December, and the unemployment rate was 4.7%.