Conaway Chronicle: The American Health Care Act

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– This week, House Republicans rolled out the American Health Care Act, our plan to repeal Obamacare and repair the health care system. There are two principles at the center of this plan: we must offer Americans the health care options that they want, and it must be at a price that they can afford. These two priorities have remained front and center as Republicans crafted the American Health Care Act.

There are many really terrific aspects of this law, that Americans have been asking for since the implementation of Obamacare. This legislation dismantles the Obamacare taxes that have increased the costs of prescription drugs and health insurance premiums, and it eliminates the individual and employer mandate penalties. Health insurers will not be able to deny coverage or charge more money to patients based on pre-existing conditions. Young adults will be able to stay on their parents’ plan until they are 26. And millions of Americans will once again have a say in their health care.

Best of all, you can read the bill for yourself. Unlike the 2,000 page Obamacare, which Congress had to pass to see what was in it, the American Health Care Act is 123 pages, and you can read it now at ReadTheBill.GOP. The Energy and Commerce Committee has also put together Health Care Central, with all the up to date news on the American Health Care Act.

President Trump ardently supports this legislation, and as he said in his Joint Address to Congress, “Action is not a choice- it is a necessity.” President Trump is right. Our current health care system under Obamacare is hurting more people than it is helping, as premiums increase and options decrease. This legislation delivers on our promise to repeal Obamacare and repair the health care system with President Trump’s proposed health care reforms.

If you’d like more information, Speaker Paul Ryan also gave an in-depth presentation this week on the American Health Care Act, which you can watch here: