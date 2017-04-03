Conaway Chronicle: Bill to Repeal Obama’s Abortion Funding Rule Heads to President’s Desk 

U.S. Army Captain Luis Avila, Congressional Baseball Game for Charity

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– The Senate passed H. J. Res. 43, which used the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to reverse an executive order issued by President Obama which attempted to force states to provide Title X funding to health providers that perform abortions, such as Planned Parenthood. This executive order blatantly disregarded the rights of states, and was a political ploy to force federal funding to health centers that offered abortions.

President Trump has pledged to sign H. J. Res. 43 into law, giving the power back to each individual state to decide which health organizations they would like give Title X funds to. This is just one of many resolutions rolling back bad Obama-era policies using the Congressional Review Act that are currently making their way through Congress.

Visiting with U.S. Army Captain Luis Avila

Recently, U.S. Army Captain Luis Avila and his wife, Claudia Avila, stopped by my office to say hello and share their story. Luis joined the Army in 2000, became an officer in 2004, and served five combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. While leading his team on December 27, 2011, an IED detonated nearby. Three soldiers were killed by the blast, and two others were severely wounded. Luis suffered two strokes, two heart attacks, amputation of his left leg, and a severe head injury that stopped oxygen from getting to his brain. He went into a very long coma, and the doctors pulled Claudia aside and told her that he was not going to make it. She told them, “you gotta have faith.” A month later, Luis opened his eyes for the first time.

Last November, Luis, Claudia, and their three sons moved into a new smart home, thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation. The home has many features that allow Luis to be independent, like automatic opening doors, wide pathways, and an elevator. It’s also close to Walter Reed Medical Center, where Luis is continuing his therapies.

Luis and Claudia, you are extraordinary examples of faith, love, and sacrifice. Thank you both for sharing your story with me, and for your tremendous service to our country.