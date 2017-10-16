Comptroller’s Office Wins Award for Website Overhaul, Online Features

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — On Sept. 21, the National Association of Government Web Professionals (NAGW) presented the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts with a Pinnacle Award honoring the agency’s website,Comptroller.Texas.Gov.

The Comptroller’s website, relaunched in September 2016 after a major rewrite, was recognized as the leading website in the Pinnacle state/federal category. It features an intuitive, customer-focused design, a powerful search function that delivers fast and accurate results and a responsive framework that creates a rich mobile experience for phone and tablet users.

“I’m proud of the entire team that builds, maintains and writes for our agency website,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “I’m excited to hear NAGW recognized what I’ve known for some time — our office has one of the nation’s most helpful, responsive and customer-friendly government websites.”

NAGW is an organization of government web professionals working together to share knowledge, best practices, innovative ideas and other resources.

“The Pinnacle Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in government websites,” said NAGW President Leslie Labrecque. “NAGW congratulates all of the winners on the outstanding work they do.”

Pinnacle nominees are judged by a group of web professionals from inside and outside government that recognizes the best entries based on team size, content, organization, design, performance and flexibility, accessibility standards and interactivity.

The Pinnacle Award marks the second award for Comptroller.Texas.Gov. In June 2017, the Center for Digital Government presented the site’s creators with a Best of Texas Award for Best Application Serving the Public. The Center for Digital Government is a national research and advisory institute focused on technology policy and best practices in state and local government.