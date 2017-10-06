Commissioner Ryan Sitton to Highlight National Energy Awareness Month Around the State

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – In honor of National Energy Awareness Month, Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton will travel around the state throughout October educating community and oil and gas groups about the enormous impact of energy on our everyday lives, the importance of an all-of-the-above energy strategy, and the path forward to Texas’ energy dominance.

Established in 1991 by President George H.W. Bush, National Energy Awareness Month’s purpose is to “promote public awareness of our nation’s energy needs and the energy options that are available to us. With strong leadership at all levels of government-and with the sustained cooperation of business, industry, energy providers, and concerned consumers-we can implement the sound energy policies and practices that are essential to America’s well-being.”

“In my mind, every month is National Energy Awareness Month. Educating Texans about the role of energy in our state’s economy – and advocating for efficient energy production and environmental stewardship – is ongoing,” Sitton said. “As Texas exponentially grows its production of clean and reliable energy and establishes the U.S. as a global energy leader, it is increasingly important that the public understands how wind, solar, coal, nuclear, oil and natural gas contribute to our all-of-the-above energy strategy.”