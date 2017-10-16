Commissioner Ryan Sitton Talks Energy, Economy, Entrepreneurship with Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – (MONTGOMERY) – Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton today spoke with small business owners at the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce “Celebrating Business Leaders with a Purpose: Shaping Montgomery’s Tomorrow” luncheon.

“As the founder of a small business, and now a state elected official with a role in the Texas economy, I’ve experienced the challenges that entrepreneurs face and understand how important their work is to our state,” Sitton said. “Small businesses account for 99 percent of all Texas employers, and a huge portion of those companies are in the energy industry. After weathering the downturn in 2014, Texas is on the path to recovery and it is critically important that small business owners stay strong, focused and motivated.”

In honor of National Energy Awareness Month, Sitton spoke yesterday with the Kiwanis Club of Houston about energy opportunities in Texas. On Wednesday he hosted a tour for Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon of a family-owned oilfield equipment services company where they discussed Hurricane Harvey relief and the resiliency of small businesses