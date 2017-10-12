Commissioner Ryan Sitton Hosts Harvey Disaster Recovery Tour for Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – (HOUSTON) – Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton hosted a tour for Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon of Tejas Tubular, an oilfield equipment company, which applied for SBA disaster relief assistance after suffering damage from Hurricane Harvey. The tour gave SBA Administrator McMahon a firsthand look at how her agency’s disaster relief programs help small businesses rebuild. Administrator McMahon is committed to ensuring businesses impacted by Hurricane Harvey have all the resources they need to continue powering Houston’s economic engine – the energy industry.

“It’s hard to fully understand just how imperative disaster relief assistance is for small businesses until you are up close and can see firsthand how the aid will impact the company and it’s employees’ everyday lives,” Sitton said. “While the storm may have passed, recovery is far from over in Houston. It speaks volumes to SBA Administrator Linda McMahon that not only is her agency working overtime to provide resources, but she personally wants to meet the men and women of the 2.6 million small businesses who fuel our Texas economy.”

Tejas Tubular, an Oil Country Tubular Goods supplier and manufacturer, sustained three-and-a-half-foot flooding and incurred thousands of dollars worth of damage in property, machinery and lost man-hours. Through the SBA’s disaster assistance program, owner, president and CEO Maximo A. Tejeda has applied for a low-interest, long-term loan for physical and economic damage.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sba.gov/disaster-assistance