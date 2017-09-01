RR Commissioner Sitton Addresses Gas Shortage Fears

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton will address ongoing fears of gas shortages throughout Texas. While some refineries have shut down or are operating at reduced capacity due to Hurricane Harvey, plenty of refining capacity is still online and we have more than 230 million barrels of gasoline supply in Texas to meet needs.

Citizens have no need to fear shortages even though prices could climb during the next few weeks until all refining capacity is back online.

WHO: Ryan Sitton, Texas Railroad Commissioner

WHAT: Livestream, interactive press conference

WHEN: TODAY, 4 p.m.

WHERE: https://livestream.com/accounts/4773527/events/7691782