Commissioner Christian Participates in Opening of Historic Carbon Capture Plant

World’s Largest CO2 CapturePlant; Recycles CO2 for Enhanced Oil Production, Environmental Protection

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – (RICHMOND) – Last week, Commissioner Wayne Christian attended the official opening of the world’s largest carbon capture facility, participating in the valve opening ceremony with Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Governor Greg Abbott, Congressman Pete Olson and Japanese General Consul Tetsuro Amano.

The Petra Nova Project, located in Fort Bend County, captures carbon dioxide resulting from coal-fired power generation and uses the CO2 for enhanced oil recovery while also sequestering it deep underground.

“With the official opening of the Petra Nova plant, Texas is undeniably the leader in energy technology,” Commissioner Christian said last Friday. “This important project will not only lead to more energy production and jobs in Texas, but to cleaner energy production as well.”

The Petra Nova project is expected to capture approximately 1.6 million metric tons of CO2 annually from the WA Parish Generating Station southwest of Houston. Hilcorp Energy will use the captured CO2 at the company’s West Ranch oil field.