UPDATE on Gov. Abbott’s Commission To Rebuild Texas

“When Texans work together, anything is possible.”

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — “On the road to recovery this week, we celebrate an important milestone: All Texas public schools have reopened after Hurricane Harvey. While some classes are being held in portable buildings as repairs continue, a small sense of “new” normalcy has returned,” said Gov. Abbott.

“At Port Aransas ISD schools, patience and flexibility are the key words. To reinforce the value of those life lessons in one class, students competed to build the biggest free-standing tower—using marshmallows and spaghetti.

“But they weren’t just building towers. They were building teamwork. And when Texans work together, anything is possible,” said Governor Greg Abbott.