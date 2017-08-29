Roger Williams: Small Acts of Service Mean Great Deal to Those Who’ve Lost Everything

By Cong. Roger Williams

Hurricane Harvey is one of the most catastrophic hurricanes to ever hit the Texas coast. Our friends and families in Southeast Texas are struggling due to storm damage and flooding that continues to devastate homes, properties, and entire communities. I applaud President Donald Trump for his swift action by promptly signing a disaster declaration at the request of Governor Greg Abbott. This will provide any and all emergency protective measures to be made available to those impacted by the hurricane.

It is moving to witness all the love and support from surrounding communities in Texas, as well as the entire United States. Americans from nearby states have traveled great distances to assist victims in any way they can.

If you are interested in helping out those affected by this tragic event, there are a multitude of ways that you can find here.

The smallest act of service can mean a great deal to those who have lost everything.

I’d also like to recognize local law enforcement and health professionals who chose to stay behind and brave the storm in order to help those who were unable to help themselves. Because of individuals like these, many were saved who would not have been otherwise.

I will continue to pray for the victims, their families, and all of those who have been displaced from their homes. As Texans, we stick together and we will make it through this.

It is an honor and privilege to represent the people of Texas’ 25th Congressional District. And as always, please reach out to me with any issues and concerns that are important to you.