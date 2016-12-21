Christi Craddick: Railroad Commission Chair Talks Oil & Gas Year in Review

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Christi Craddick, Chairman of the Texas Railroad Commission, discusses a new Oil & Gas Relief Initiative in her “2016 Year in Review” video.

“Our idea is, make it easier for more people to continue to produce. Make it easier for them to have more people out on the ground drilling, and have less paperwork,” says Craddick.

“And what does that do long-term for the state? Job creation is important to this state. Oil and gas provides about 30% of the jobs in Texas,” says Railroad Commission Chairman, Christi Craddick.